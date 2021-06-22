SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of SIGA Technologies worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 46,986 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 50.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

