Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.95.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.78 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

