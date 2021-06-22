Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Raises Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.