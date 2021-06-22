Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

