Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.