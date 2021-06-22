Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 46.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $117,957.27 and $55.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025209 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001628 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002635 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,871,471 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

