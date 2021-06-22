Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $23.16 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

