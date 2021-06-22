SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 38.5% Lower This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $118.98 million and $1.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.96 or 0.00637481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00076963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.47 or 0.07119255 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

