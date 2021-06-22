Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

