Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 229.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,154 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.24. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

