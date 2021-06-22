Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,550 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,930 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 200.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,644 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $258,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

