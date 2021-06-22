Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $209.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

