Skba Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.37. 2,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

