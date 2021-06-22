Skba Capital Management LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,218,000 after purchasing an additional 279,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Shares of APTV traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $151.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $73.36 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

