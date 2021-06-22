Skba Capital Management LLC Has $6.21 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after purchasing an additional 83,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

NTRS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

