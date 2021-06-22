Skba Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. 4,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.82.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

