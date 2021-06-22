Skba Capital Management LLC Purchases 82,400 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.10. 114,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,806,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

