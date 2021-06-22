Skba Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 2.2% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 94,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $82.54. 19,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,825. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

