Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.69. 31,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 89,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Separately, Clarus Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.