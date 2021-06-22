SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SkillSoft stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

