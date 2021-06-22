SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Head-To-Head Comparison

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and DS Smith, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 DS Smith 0 4 3 0 2.43

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.03%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than DS Smith.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and DS Smith’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $599.51 million 6.95 $56.20 million N/A N/A DS Smith $7.65 billion 0.85 $667.50 million $0.42 14.55

DS Smith has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and DS Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 10.92% 1.65% 0.82% DS Smith N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DS Smith has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DS Smith shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats DS Smith on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada. SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $11.9 billion intensification program ($5.4 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner. SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 59.3 million square feet (27.9 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of space, 27.1 million square feet (12.3 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of which has or will commence construction within next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. Included in this intensification program is the Trust's share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and as at September 30, 2020, 766 units (representing approximately 70% of all 1,110 units in the first and second phases) had closed with the balance of units expected to close before year end. In addition, the presold 631 units in the third phase along with 22 townhomes, all of which are sold out and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services. It also provides various recycling and waste management services, including total waste management, paper and cardboard recycling, confidential shredding, plastics recycling, and zero waste solutions, as well as equipment for the retail, manufacturing, print and publishing, paper mills, automotive, and public sectors. In addition, the company offers recycled corrugated case materials and specialty papers, as well as related technical and supply chain services; and manufactures and sells flexible packaging and dispensing solutions, rigid packaging solutions, and foam and injection molded products for use in the beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, fresh produce, construction, and retail industries. It provides its packaging solutions for the food and drink, consumer goods, industrial, e-commerce and e-retail, and converter industries. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Western Europe, Northern Europe, Central Europe, Italy, North America, Germany, and Switzerland. The company was formerly known as David S. Smith (Holdings) PLC and changed its name to DS Smith Plc in 2001. DS Smith Plc was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

