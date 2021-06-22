Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

SWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

