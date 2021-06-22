Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $278.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $22,907,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,248.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Burton sold 156,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.54, for a total value of $35,361,514.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,786 shares in the company, valued at $35,361,514.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,007 shares of company stock worth $180,209,629 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,265. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.57.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

