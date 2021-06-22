SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Financial Review

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A Net 1 UEPS Technologies $151.00 million 1.83 -$78.36 million ($1.70) -2.88

SoFi Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Net 1 UEPS Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SoFi Technologies and Net 1 UEPS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Net 1 UEPS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.27%. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.15%. Given Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Net 1 UEPS Technologies is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Net 1 UEPS Technologies -63.25% -34.00% -21.73%

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Net 1 UEPS Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc., a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment primarily offers transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans and bank accounts. It also sells prepaid products, such as electricity and airtime, hardware and software, and life insurance products. In addition, this segment distributes starter packs; and provides financing to Cell C for expanding the components of Cell C's telecommunications infrastructure in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

