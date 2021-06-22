Solstein Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Capri comprises about 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $2,175,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Capri by 87.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,819. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -124.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.75.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

