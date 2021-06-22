Solstein Capital LLC Invests $238,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.09. 73,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.59. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

