Solstein Capital LLC Invests $311,000 in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAVE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of SAVE traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.24.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.