Solstein Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after buying an additional 2,185,895 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after buying an additional 1,479,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after buying an additional 1,381,209 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,606,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,777,000 after buying an additional 1,085,243 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.58. 1,873,290 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83.

