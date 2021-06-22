Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up about 1.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.97. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.