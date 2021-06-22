Solstein Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KSA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

