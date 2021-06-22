Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,045 shares of company stock worth $11,544,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONO traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 58,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,904. Sonos has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.32.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

