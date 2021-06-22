Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SPRQ opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 207.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

