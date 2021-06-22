Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $54.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.57, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

