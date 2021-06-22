Stably USD (USDS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,630.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Stably USD has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $503,701.79 and approximately $9,630.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00052709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00601648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,476,209 coins and its circulating supply is 508,577 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.