Stacks Price Down 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001792 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $646.18 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stacks has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00045463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00110462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00152126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,457.37 or 1.00513222 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,141,347 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

