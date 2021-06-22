Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $22.50

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $21.86. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 34,584 shares traded.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,212,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.