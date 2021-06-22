Starbase Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $64,958.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00052279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00595416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00077056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.