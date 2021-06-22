StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Trading Up 3.5%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 6,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 314,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,468,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

