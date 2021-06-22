Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,993 shares during the quarter. Stericycle accounts for about 2.3% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stericycle by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of SRCL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,740. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.70. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

