Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

