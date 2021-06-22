stETH (Lido) Trading 32.6% Lower This Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,737.34 or 0.05909802 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $929.54 million and approximately $718,826.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00115226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00156370 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,244.73 or 0.99480053 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 535,035 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

