Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Alkermes Call Options (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,056 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 819% compared to the average volume of 768 call options.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alkermes by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 45,988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,042,000 after buying an additional 172,267 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

