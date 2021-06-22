Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of MediciNova Call Options (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,873 call options on the company. This is an increase of 504% compared to the typical volume of 310 call options.

MNOV opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.38. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 73,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 18,840.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 455,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MediciNova by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 142,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MediciNova by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

