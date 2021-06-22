Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,720 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after buying an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

