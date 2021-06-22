StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.01

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and traded as high as $21.98. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 11,598 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.68.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

In related news, Director Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 1st quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

