Strike (STRK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.21 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $34.85 or 0.00102963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $101.44 million and $1.21 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00115165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00164049 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,921.91 or 1.00229282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002477 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,910,958 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

