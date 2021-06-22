SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,433,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,687,000 after buying an additional 58,330 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,588,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $553.47 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

