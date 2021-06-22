Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Tanzanian Gold worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

