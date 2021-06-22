Tap (XTP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $270,541.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00608344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00077619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

