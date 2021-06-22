Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) versus Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Critical Survey

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taylor Wimpey and Nihon Kohden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A Nihon Kohden 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A Nihon Kohden 7.22% 12.14% 9.05%

Dividends

Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Taylor Wimpey pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Nihon Kohden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey $3.58 billion 2.47 $278.63 million $0.84 28.90 Nihon Kohden $1.70 billion 1.36 $90.66 million N/A N/A

Taylor Wimpey has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services. In addition, it provides treatment equipment, which include defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AED), pacemakers, ventilators, anesthesia machines, cochlear implants, and related consumables and services, such as AED pads and batteries. Further, the company offers other medical equipment, including hematology analyzers, clinical chemistry analyzers, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and equipment for research and others, as well as consumables, including test reagents, and installation and maintenance services. Nihon Kohden Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

